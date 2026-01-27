Redis hits $300M ARR as AI workloads drive growth

Redis has passed $300 million in annual recurring revenue for its eponymous real-time, in-memory database. Downloads of its Vector Library (RedisVL) for AI workloads reached nearly 1 million in December 2025, as the database’s creator says AI-assisted coding is here to stay.

The company announced its Vector Sets data type last April, adding to its existing vector similarity search, along with a fully managed LangCache semantic caching service. CEO Rowan Trollope, who joined Redis in 2022, is overseeing a determined push into AI workloads. RedisVL downloads increased 10x from December 2024 to December 2025, with a 3x jump from September 2025 to December alone. The company says its database reduces expensive and energy-intensive calls to AI large language models (LLMs) by caching common responses, and enables RAG to reduce the computational load on models.

Rowan Trollope

Trollope said: “We’re entering a new phase in the evolution of AI infrastructure where context is becoming the locus of innovation. We’re starting to see the emergence of ‘systems of decision,’ real-time data infrastructure that sits at the front of the stack where agentic decisions are being made, providing the necessary context and operational data to drive AI applications. This is Redis’s traditional place in the stack, so developers have realized that we’re a natural fit for those types of workloads.”

Redis, the company, has 12,000 paying customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, such as OpenAI, Lovable, and Uber. There are 50-plus customers who spend more than $1 million annually, an increase of more than 20 percent year-over-year. Redis’s ARR has grown from $200 million when Trollope joined to the current $300 million.

It says its software tools provide a real-time context engine for AI systems “that searches, gathers, and serves AI data, providing the memory, caching, and coordination that agents need to perform personalized tasks fast and accurately, at scale.”

Trollope expects Redis’s growth to continue to accelerate as agentic AI becomes more commonplace inside businesses. He said: “We have an incredibly diverse customer base. We’re a core technology for companies building some of the foundational pieces of AI like models and coding agents, while also being a bedrock piece of infrastructure for enterprises building complex AI systems. This is the most exciting moment in technology of my lifetime, and it’s incredible to have Redis at the center of it.”

AI and coding

A blog by Redis software creator Salvatore Sanfilippo, who has returned to Redis, writing as antirez, offers his personal views on AI and how it is improving coding: “Recently, state-of-the-art LLMs are able to complete large subtasks or medium-sized projects alone, almost unassisted, given a good set of hints about what the end result should be… In general, it is now clear that for most projects, writing the code yourself is no longer sensible, if not to have fun.”

Salvatore Sanfilippo’s YouTubechannel

“It is simply impossible not to see the reality of what is happening. Writing code is no longer needed for the most part.”

“I want to apply AI to my Redis workflow. Improve the Vector Sets implementation and then other data structures, like I’m doing with Streams now.”

But Sanfilippo sounds a warning: “I’m worried for the folks that will get fired. It is not clear what the dynamic at play will be: will companies try to have more people, and to build more? Or will they try to cut salary costs, having fewer programmers that are better at prompting? And, there are other sectors where humans will become completely replaceable, I fear.”

“But I also look forward to the good AI could bring: new progress in science, that could help lower the suffering of the human condition, which is not always happy.”

“Yes, maybe you think that you worked so hard to learn coding, and now machines are doing it for you. But what was the fire inside you, when you coded till night to see your project working? It was building. And now you can build more and better, if you find your way to use AI effectively. The fun is still there, untouched.”