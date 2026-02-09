Storage news ticker – 9 February 2026

Massively scalable, Low-latency, real-time NoSQL database supplier Aerospike added Dynamic Data Masking (DDM) simplifying the protection of personally identifiable information (PII). To deploy native DDM, Aerospike administrators simply apply a rule to mask data for all users or machines except those explicitly granted privileges. PII protection is automatically applied and enforced at the database layer without requiring developer intervention. Protection is applied to all human and machine identities, and integrates directly with auditing and compliance efforts. DDM is also enabled by default.

…

MRAM developer Avalanche Technology and NHanced are building a new rad-hard system-in-package FPGA integration designed to enable satellite and defense missions with dependable standby capability and high-confidence operational performance. NHanced was seeking a reliable, Space Grade boot solution for its new rad-hard FPGA system-in-package integration, and selected Avalanche MRAM after other evaluated options fell short.

…

Big data analytics supplier Cloudera announced the expansion of Cloudera AI Inference (powered by Nvidia) and Cloudera Data Warehouse with Trino to on-prem environments. It also announced enhanced AI and analytics capabilities within Cloudera Data Visualization, streamlining AI workflows across cloud, edge, and data center environments. With Cloudera AI Inference available on premises, organizations can deploy and scale any AI model, including the latest Nemotron open models—from LLMs, fraud detection, computer vision, voice, and more—directly within their data centers. Accelerated by the Nvidia AI stack, Blackwell GPUs, Dynamo- Triton Inference Server, and NIM microservices for high-performance, scalable model serving, Cloudera AI Inference enables secure, governed deployment of AI at enterprise scale, delivering superior cost-efficiency and predictable economics.

Cloudera Data Warehouse with Trino enables centralized security, governance, and observability across the entire data estate while accelerating access to insights. With integrated AI-powered analytics and visualization, enterprises can turn complex data into actionable outcomes without compromising security, compliance, or operational control.

…

AI Neocloud CoreWeave announced CoreWeave ARENA (AI-Ready Native Applications), designed to help teams test workloads on purpose-built AI infrastructure and software that mirrors how AI actually runs in high-demand production settings. Replacing traditional sandbox or demo setups, the industry-leading CoreWeave ARENA pairs production-scale compute with a standardized evaluation environment. It has three main features;

CoreWeave Mission Control, CoreWeave’s AI operating standard, which provides baseline visibility into system behavior and optional use of the Mission Control Agent to pull key insights about metrics and workload behavior.

AI-native infrastructure through SUNK (Slurm on Kubernetes) and CKS (CoreWeave Kubernetes Service), with optional integration into existing tools such as Weights & Biases for tracking and understanding model behavior.

High-throughput data movement from object storage to AI infrastructure using LOTA (Local Object Transport Accelerator).

…

China’s CXMT and YMTC are expanding memory output amid global crunch. CXMT, China’s largest DRAM maker, is currently expanding its Shanghai plant. Upon completion, its total production capacity is expected to be two to three times larger than that of its Hefei facility. The plant will produce DRAM for servers, PCs, and automobiles. Equipment move-in is reported to be around the second half of 2026, with mass production starting in 2027. Additionally, an expansion of HBM production lines is underway in Shanghai.

NAND manufacturer YMTC is constructing its third plant in Wuhan, targeting a production start in 2027. The company plans to allocate 50% of the new plant’s capacity to DRAM and is reportedly discussing cooperation with domestic packaging firms for HBM.

…

CNBC reports Databricks has raised $5 billion in its December-announced L-round plus $2 billion in debt financing, at a $134 billion valuation. It passed $5.4 billion in ARR for its January quarter, up 65% Y/Y, with $1.4 billion coming from AI services. Total funding is now more than $27 billion. It will go public when CEO Ali Ghodsi and his board think the time is right. Databricks will use the new funding to accelerate Lakebase, its serverless Postgres database built for AI agents, and Genie, its conversational AI assistant that lets any employee chat with their data. Additional Q4 highlights include:

Positive free cash flow over the last 12 months

$1.4 billion revenue run-rate from AI products

Sustaining net retention rate >140%

800+ customers consuming at over $1 million annual revenue run-rate

70+ customers consuming at over $10 million annual revenue run-rate

~$5 billion of equity financing at a $134 billion valuation, as part of the broader investment

…

A Dell blog says PowerScale’s inline data reduction (compression and deduplication applied globally via OneFS) is backed by an industry-leading 2:1 Data Reduction Guarantee that contractually ensures customers achieve at least 200% effective capacity. We believe this is the only guarantee tied to actual infrastructure outcomes, not just software efficiency. Real-world customer results significantly exceed the baseline: a high-frequency trading firm hit 5.4:1, a global SaaS provider reached 11:1, and a telecom provider achieved 16:1.

…

Cloud file services supplier Egnyte is expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Egnyte’s platform meets localised data residency requirements across the region, including the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Qatar. Egnyte recently opened its first data centre in the UAE, built on Microsoft Azure, with applications also running on Google Cloud across the region.

…

Data orchestrator Hammerspace has lost its VP for AI and Strategic Partners, Jeff Echols, who has gone and joined Nvidia as its Sales Lead in North America for the Dell and Nvidia partnership – driving enterprise adoption of Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform through the Dell AI Factory.

…

SaaS data protector HYCU announced a new partnership with UK-based service provider Assuresto offering services to MSPs and channel partners globally. The agreement includes two new service offerings, Backup2Cloud NG and SaaS2Cloud NG. Both services are available in the UK, with broader global roll out and availability planned.

…

An IBM Red paper “Next-generation Enterprise AI solutions with IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Storage Scale” explains how IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Storage Scale work together to create a fast, resilient, and flexible platform for enterprise AI. The combination addresses challenges across the AI lifecycle—from data ingestion and preparation to model training, inferencing, and retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG). There is a (quite lengthy) blog summary.

..

Microsoft introduced a new Elastic zone-redundant storage (ZRS) service level for Azure NetApp Files, now in public preview. This capability provides built-in multi-availability zone resilience by synchronously mirroring data across zones, enabling automatic failover and zero data loss without requiring complex architectures or manual replication. The move marks a meaningful step forward for enterprises running business-critical and regulated workloads in Azure.

…

Hitachi Vantara’s Pentaho business unit v11 of its Data Integration and Business Analytics offering with a new browser-based Pipeline Designer, which removes local installation requirements and provides a streamlined interface for building jobs and transformations. A Project Profile feature enables ETL developers and DevOps teams to group related jobs, transformations, and configuration files into logical containers. This reduces deployment complexity, improves collaboration, and minimizes rework and errors across environments. V11 also adds a semantic model editor, OIDC and OAuth authentication and has redesigned permissions controls. For more information on Pentaho V11 read the blog or watch the webinar.

…

All-flash array vendor Pure Storage updated its reseller, managed services, and distributor programs that create a more differentiated, solutions-led partner experience – including deeper enablement and new program tiers. The updates prioritize verified technical expertise, solution specialization, and operational impact over volume-based participation. Solution Practice Designations and the new Ambassador tier recognize partners with deep knowledge of the Pure Storage platform and who deliver outcomes across multiple solution areas, including AI and analytics, cyber resilience, cloud and application modernization. The updates focus on data-centric services where storage and data are foundational, particularly in the MSP program, while distributors play an expanded role in enablement to accelerate partner readiness.

…

William White.

Quantum has appointed a new CFO, William White. Most recently, White served as CFO and Head of Revenue Operations at Emotive, a venture-backed SaaS company, where he led a three-year financial and operational turnaround that improved EBITDA by more than $30 million and culminated in a successful strategic exit. White replaces Lewis Moorehead who resigned the CFO spot in August last year, after he replaced the departed Ken Gianella in April 2025.

…

Jesse Green.

Rubrik promoted Jesse Green to Chief Revenue Officer, succeeding Brian McCarthy, who leaves for another opportunity. With nearly 25 years of go to market leadership experience including nearly three years at Rubrik, Green has a proven track record growing and leading teams through periods of rapid growth and scale at companies such as MongoDB, AppDynamics, and BMC Software. Rubrik “just delivered a very strong fourth quarter with preliminary financial results exceeding all guided metrics,” according to CEO and co-founder Bipul Sinha.

…

The SNIA is hosting SDC: StorageAI on April 29, 2026, in Denver, CO. This one-day SDC (SNIA Developer Conference) will focus on the real-world impact of AI workloads and the data infrastructure strategies required to support them at scale. AI is exposing urgent challenges in data services—particularly in how storage, networks, and compute must work together to meet new performance, latency, and scalability demands. The SDC: StorageAI agenda features industry leaders who are on the front lines of the biggest trends shaping the AI landscape.

…

Snowflake announced a $200 million partnership with OpenAI to co-develop and deploy customized AI solutions for their joint customers;

OpenAI models will be natively available within Snowflake Cortex AI across all three major clouds, bringing advanced AI directly to Snowflake’s 12,600 global customers.

OpenAI models (including GPT-5.2) will be accessible inside Snowflake Intelligence, allowing employees to securely query and act on organizational knowledge using natural language.

Joint engineering teams will partner closely to bring new features that leverage OpenAI Apps SDK, AgentKit, and APIs that support shared enterprise workflows.

AI workloads will run alongside their most valuable proprietary data in Snowflake, with built-in business continuity and disaster recovery, 99.99% uptime SLA, and Snowflake Horizon Catalog governance and responsible AI controls to support mission-critical use cases

…

Piero Galluci.

Veeam has appointed Piero Gallucci as Regional VP for UK and Ireland. Prior to joining Veeam, Piero served as Area VP and GM UK & Ireland at NetApp, where he led strategic growth and customer success initiatives across the region. Before NetApp, Piero was VP EMEA Sales at VMware Tanzu, driving cloud-native transformation and enterprise adoption, and previously held senior sales leadership roles at Docker, Inc., including VP and GM, EMEA & APAC.

…

VergeIO, a VMware alternative with a Private Cloud Operating System, recorded its strongest year to date with ARR growing more than 80% Y/Y, exceeding its 2025 ARR plan by more than 25%. Growth was driven by more than 4,000 inbound verified leads and over 900 discovery calls with new prospects. The company added a record number of enterprise customers, including Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, NASA, and Dana-Farber Institute.

…