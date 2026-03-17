Agentic AI Is forcing analytics and operations to converge

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The past two years have seen an unprecedented wave of investment across the data platform landscape. Databricks, Snowflake, Salesforce, and others have spent billions acquiring database and governance technologies. That spending is not incidental. It is a signal.

We have left the world of single-system-wins-all. For decades, the enterprise data stack expanded by adding specialized platforms for transactions, analytics, governance, and AI experimentation. That approach worked when workloads were predictable and separated by time and function.

Agentic AI changes that. Agents collapse traditional workload boundaries. They retrieve, analyze, decide, and act, often in the same workflow, against live enterprise data.

Enterprises now need an AI and data constitution. One sovereign foundation where analytics, operations, and AI are governed together by design. In this era, the winners will not be those with a single best-in-class capability. They will be those who converge capabilities securely and operate as one sovereign platform.

Convergence can't be built on fragmentation

Many analytics-first platforms are now racing downstack, adding or acquiring operational database capabilities to complete the agentic picture. But this "convergence by attachment" can introduce friction:

Duplicated data across systems

Data ping-pong between warehouses and operational stores

Unpredictable latency

Fragmented governance

Runaway token and compute costs

This matters because agents amplify inefficiency. Every extra second of latency compounds across multistep workflows. Every duplicate system increases governance burden and operational risk.

Convergence is now the precondition for scale, achieved by collapsing complexity into a single, sovereign foundation.

The renaissance moment: platforms must be for all seasons

The next generation of platforms must be more than a warehouse, more than a transactional engine, and more than an AI toolchain. In the agentic era, infrastructure must support three domains at once:

Operational execution

High-concurrency analytics

AI reasoning and orchestration

Optimizing for one workload in isolation no longer works. Durable convergence starts at the operational trust layer and extends upward into analytics and AI-native workloads. It cannot be bolted on after the fact.

This is the direction Postgres is evolving toward: not just a transactional database but a unified, governed foundation for operational execution, high-concurrency analytics, and AI reasoning over live data.

GPU-accelerated analytics bring agentic execution closer to the data

The next frontier is GPU-first analytics execution. As Devin Pratt, research director at IDC, recently noted:

"The arrival of the agentic workforce demands a rethink of data architecture. To stay relevant, enterprises need to reduce the data ping-pong across fragmented platforms that can stall progress. EDB Postgres AI, powered by NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing, is positioned as the high-velocity, enterprise-ready foundation for operating these agentic systems at scale, with the goal of helping organizations prepare for the next era of autonomous work."

Through integration with Apache Spark accelerated by NVIDIA cuDF, EDB's analytics engine can offload analytical workloads to GPUs, enabling:

Up to 50–100x faster analytics on multi-terabyte datasets

GPU-based workload isolation to protect operational query performance

Support for lakehouse architectures and governance capabilities via Apache Iceberg

This allows agents to query and synthesize terabytes of data in seconds rather than hours, supporting conversational analytics, real-time decisioning, and multi-agent orchestration without duplicating data across warehouses and lakes, and without the user ever having to leave Postgres.

Sovereign infrastructure will define the AI platform winners

The agentic AI race is no longer about analyzing more data. It is about enabling AI systems to act on enterprise data safely and predictably.

You don't add brakes to a car after it reaches top speed. Governance, sovereignty, workload isolation, and auditability must be engineered into the system from the start. In the agentic era, convergence is architecture. Sovereignty is control. And infrastructure will decide the winners.

Contributed by EDB.