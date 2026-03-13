Everpure tops SPECstorage Solution 2020 AI IMAGE benchmark charts
Everpure has overtaken an HPE/WEKA system to take top position in the SPECstorage Solution 2020 AI Image benchmark, scoring 6,300 AI jobs using its FlashBLade//EXA system versus the HPE/WEKA system’s 5,000.
The SPECstorage Solutions 2020 benchmark is a Storage Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) validated test of file storage performance in five workload scenarios:
- AI image processing - representative of AI Tensorflow image processing environments,
- Electronic Design Automation (EDA),
- Genomics,
- Software Builds,
- Video Data Acquisition (VDA).
Each workload results include jobs or builds, ORT (Overall Response Time), and other measures detailed in a supplier’s submission on the benchmark’s results webpage.
WEKA took the number one position in all five component test scenarios using HPE PCIe Gen 5 hardware in February 2025.
Now Everpure, focussing specifically on the AI image processing test, has beaten it with a FlashBlade//EXA system, based on a disaggregated system architecture.
Everpure wins on the AI-Jobs count but WEKA is better on the ORT measure.
The details of the FlashBlade//EXA configuration can be found here.
Here are the top suppliers' results plotted in a chart;