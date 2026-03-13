Everpure tops SPECstorage Solution 2020 AI IMAGE benchmark charts

Everpure has overtaken an HPE/WEKA system to take top position in the SPECstorage Solution 2020 AI Image benchmark, scoring 6,300 AI jobs using its FlashBLade//EXA system versus the HPE/WEKA system’s 5,000.

The SPECstorage Solutions 2020 benchmark is a Storage Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) validated test of file storage performance in five workload scenarios:

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AI image processing - representative of AI Tensorflow image processing environments,

Electronic Design Automation (EDA),

Genomics,

Software Builds,

Video Data Acquisition (VDA).

Each workload results include jobs or builds, ORT (Overall Response Time), and other measures detailed in a supplier’s submission on the benchmark’s results webpage.

Top 13 SPECStorage Solutions 2020 AI Image supplier scores.

WEKA took the number one position in all five component test scenarios using HPE PCIe Gen 5 hardware in February 2025.

Now Everpure, focussing specifically on the AI image processing test, has beaten it with a FlashBlade//EXA system, based on a disaggregated system architecture.

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Everpure wins on the AI-Jobs count but WEKA is better on the ORT measure.

The details of the FlashBlade//EXA configuration can be found here.

Here are the top suppliers' results plotted in a chart;