Storage news ticker – March 9

Commvault has announced two new offerings to help organizations combat identity and AI-driven cyberattacks. It's integrating its Active Directory offerings with CloudSEK’s external credential exposure intelligence to enable early detection of exposure on the dark web, allowing organizations to act before attackers do. Commvault is also extending its identity resilience support to Okta, enabling the fast and precise recovery of critical identity services following operational mistakes, misconfigurations, or malicious attacks.

Datadog, calling itself the AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, announced plans for a new UK datacenter presence. The launch adds to Datadog's existing service locations in North America, Asia and Europe.

The SK Square investment in Hammerspace has nothing to do with the SK Hynix AI Co being set up in the US. The amount of cash invested is not being disclosed, and Hammerspace says it will be used "to further the Hammerspace development of the AI Data Platform software and the infrastructure needed for AI datacenters both on earth, and, in space." SK Square does not get a seat on the Hammerspace board.

Intelligent Memory UFS cards.

Germany's Intelligent Memory, which supplies industrial-grade memory and storage products, announced new UFS 3.1 managed flash products, designed to meet the growing performance and reliability demands of industrial, embedded, and automotive applications. They are offered in a compact 11.5 x 13 mm BGA 153 package in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with performance of up to 1,700 MB/s sequential read and up to 1,480 MB/s sequential write. They are offered in standard, industrial and automotive temperature grades.

CSP Coredge is using Lightbits Labs storage software for next-gen AI cloud services, specifically a large-scale deployment expansion in India, integrating with its OpenShift-based Kubernetes environments.

OWC has add-on products for Apple's new MacBook Neo:

OWC USB-C Travel Dock: With five ports, up to 100 W pass-through power, and just one cable, you're ready to display, charge, connect, and import while on the move across legacy and new technology additions

OWC Envoy: Ultra-portable 1 and 2 TB USB-C NVMe SSD with the perfect blend of performance, reliability, and affordability for content creators, business professionals, students, families, and more

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron: Fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available; it's crushproof, dust-proof, and waterproof for transferring and backing up gigabytes of data in seconds

OWC Envoy Pro Mini: Ultimate 'works with everything' pocket-sized SSD with real-world performance up to 946 MB/s and capacities up to 2 TB

Mercury Elite Pro Mini: Available in hard drive or lightning-fast SSD configurations, its rugged, aircraft-grade fanless aluminum enclosure offers near-silent operation. Ideal for general backups, but also ready for demanding A/V, digital photography, professional music, graphics projects

Sandisk industrial memory cards

Sandisk introduced new industrial-grade memory cards, the SANDISK IX QD352 microSD card and SANDISK IX LD352 SD card, using BiCS8 TLC NAND technology, at Embedded World 2026. They offer 128 GB to 256 GB capacities, supporting data-heavy edge, vision and logging workloads in a removable form factor. More information on the cards will be released later this year closer to availability.

Object storage supplier Scality announced the ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee: a $100,000 financial guarantee, paid directly to the customer, if an external cyberattack destroys or encrypts data stored immutably on ARTESCA. It says: "Unlike complex vendor programs that advertise larger amounts, but are difficult to claim and often limited to top-tier enterprise buyers, Scality's guarantee is designed to be clear, accessible, and built for the mid-market. The ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee is simple: $100,000, with straightforward eligibility. It applies to every ARTESCA customer as long as they keep ARTESCA up-to-date and protect data using Object Lock in compliance mode."

A customer protecting 50 TB with ARTESCA may spend only a few thousand dollars per year, yet still qualifies for the same $100,000 payout. This represents an assurance level that is proportionally much higher than programs tied to much larger enterprise purchase commitments. Scality does not require customers to purchase a special support or services contract to qualify. More info here.

SK Hynix says it's completed the business restructuring of its US NAND flash subsidiary Solidigm. Apparently SK Hynix's US NAND business had assets and R&D and sales organizational responsibilities spread across SK Hynix, Solidigm itself and a NAND Product Solutions business entity. Now the NAND Product Solutions assets have been transferred to a new entity, Solidigm Inc. This provides a foundation for the establishment of SK Hynix's US-based AI Co which would then be responsible for Solidigm and its NAND and SSD business.

Teradata announced new agentic and multi-modal data capabilities for its Enterprise Vector Store with:

Unstructured Integration: Automated ingestion and processing of documents, PDFs, images, and audio with upcoming video support

Hybrid Search: Combines semantic and lexical search with metadata-driven techniques for more accurate, context-aware retrieval

Multi-Modal Embeddings: Support for text, image, and audio embeddings with richer semantic representations

Higher Embedding Dimensions: Up to 8K dimensions for enhanced accuracy and nuance

LangChain Integration: Direct integration enabling enterprise-scale RAG pipelines, rapid prototyping to production, and agentic execution that extends beyond search – allowing AI agents to retrieve context and operationalize outcomes through governed actions and autonomous workflow orchestration

Teradata Enterprise Vector Store was engineered for enterprise-scale AI, with the ability to ingest millions of documents, thousands of files per hour, and multi‑modal data streams with appropriate configuration and data characteristics. It has been shown to deliver: linear scalability across billions of vectors and high-dimensional embeddings; 1,000+ concurrent queries without performance degradation; optimized cost structures that eliminate duplicated infrastructure; and enterprise-grade governance across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Weebit Nano has been selected to participate in a Republic of Korea government-funded program focused on advancing ultra-low-power analog compute-in-memory (ACiM) technology for AI applications. Weebit’s ReRAM technology is a foundational memory element for the program. As part of this effort, Weebit Nano has extended its agreement with DB HiTek, the Korea-based foundry that will manufacture devices for the consortium. Additional participants include the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul National University, Chungbuk National University, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), and AnalogAI, a company focused on commercializing products based on the resulting ACiM blocks.