Pure Storage becomes Everpure, snaps up 1touch in data management shift

Pure Storage is rebranding as Everpure and acquiring contextual data intelligence startup 1touch as it pivots from selling flash arrays to pitching itself as a full-blown data management platform for the AI era.

Pure supplies FlashArray and FlashBlade all-flash arrays plus the Portworx cloud-native storage offering. It's known for its Evergreen deal for non-disruptive array upgrades, Pure Fusion for hybrid and multi-cloud environments and Pure1 for AI-driven management. The company is focusing on managing fleets of Pure arrays with datasets moved between them for optimal data placement. It has realized that, in this analytics and AI era, customers need data management, not simply storage array and dataset management. Everpure CEO Charles Giancarlo discussed this in a couple of interviews last year, talking about the company's Enterprise Data Architecture.

BANDF AD

Charles Giancarlo

Giancarlo said: "Everpure reflects the company we have become as we help enterprises unleash the full power of their data. It captures the power of our Enterprise Data Cloud architecture and adaptability of Evergreen, reinforcing what has always set us apart as we redefine important markets."

Organizations looking to get the most from AI need to have their data, all their data, known and its characteristics understood. Everpure aims to provide full dataset lifecycle management, data pipelining for AI and analytics, data characterization and enrichment, date tagging, ontology, semantics, and an autonomous information layer across Pure's storage systems – hence the 1touch acquisition. There will be an intelligent control plane covering on-premises – datacenter and edge – and public cloud environments, delivered as a service.

Everpure enterprise data management challenge slide

This is about layers of metadata and it helps that a core Everpure software feature is a key-value store for holding metadata. Everpure founder and Chief Visionary Officer John Cosgrove said: "Complexity is the enemy of progress; simplicity is the ultimate technical achievement. Sixteen years ago, we completely reimagined storage. Today, we are completely reimagining data management. Everpure is our next chapter so you can do more with your data than just storing it."

1touch

BANDF AD

1touch was founded in New York in 2017 by CEO Zak Rubinstein, VP of Innovation Dimitry Shevchenko, and CTO Itzhak Assaraf to discover, classify, and secure an organization’s sensitive data. Its initial product, developed in Israel, was called Inventa, and IBM OEMed it as its Security Discovery & Classification (ISDC) offering. Rubinstein resigned the CEO slot in October 2023 to become Chief Business Strategy Officer, and Ashish Gupta was then hired as 1touch president and CEO. A year later, Rubinstein left to found 1Ciso, a trusted knowledge software platform, but he is still a 1touch board member.

We understand 1touch may have raised $3.5 million in seed funding, followed by a $14 million June 2020 A-round, plus another $14 million in a May 2023 B-round – $31.5 million in total.

The acquisition terms are not being disclosed. 1touch reported 500 percent year-over-year growth in new bookings, zero customer churn and a growing roster of Fortune 500 customers across major industries in March 2025. There was a multi-million dollar deal with one of the world's top three credit card companies, which uses 1touch.io for sensitive data management. The Inventa software has been developed into a data intelligence and orchestration offering called Kontextual, which launched in November 2025 and 1touch describes itself as a leader in contextual data intelligence.

Giancarlo said: "With 1touch, we are taking the next step in helping organizations not only gain control of their most valuable asset – data – but also understand, enhance, and contextualize that data for actionable intelligence."

BANDF AD

Everpure says 1touch will extend its data management capabilities by adding data discovery and semantic context to the Everpure Platform. "By integrating storage with 1touch’s ability to discover, classify, contextualize, and enrich data across all datasets and any environment – from SaaS to the edge – Everpure will ensure enterprise data is inherently AI-ready at the source."

Ashish Gupta, 1touch CEO

Gupta said: "By joining forces with Everpure, we can eliminate the barriers that have kept enterprises from realizing the true ROI of their data. Together, we will further expand the Everpure platform to provide a level of contextual intelligence that is unmatched in the industry – giving customers the foundation they need to move AI projects from pilot to production at record speed and trust."

Pure Storage will begin trading as Everpure on the New York Stock Exchange as of March 5, 2026. The ticker symbol (NYSE: PSTG) will remain unchanged. The 1touch transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Everpure's fiscal 2027.