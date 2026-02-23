Backblaze brings backend B2 Neo cloud storage to GPU server farms

Neoclouds needing backend object storage for their customer’s data can use Backblaze’s B2 Neo cloud storage.

B2 is Backblaze’s disk-based cloud storage offering. It’s S3-compatible and less expensive than AWS, with no data egress charges for example. Now Backblaze is offering a specialized MSP service for neoclouds; the GPU server farm providers springing up alongside hyperscaler CSPs, with CoreWeave and Lambda as exemplars. B2 Neo is a white label offering, providing a storage layer that neoclouds can integrate into their existing platforms and offer to customers under their own brand.

Gleb Budman, Co-founder and CEO of Backblaze, said: “Neoclouds are under pressure to scale GPU capacity as fast as possible. Building and operating a minimum viable object storage offering is an 18-to-24-month distraction that competes directly with that mission. B2 Neo lets them launch a storage offering in weeks, not years, so they can stay focused on what makes them different."

Gleb Budman.

Backblaze says neocloud customers running AI training, inference pipelines, and media workflows need somewhere to store datasets, model checkpoints, and output artifacts. Without integrated object storage, they have to move potentially massive datasets in and out of the cloud, with associated latency and delays that can stall GPU utilization and increase costs.

Neocloud customers experience storage as a native service via branded endpoints and partner-controlled pricing. The offering supports up to 1 Tbitps throughput managed through a Partner API that handles provisioning, billing integration, and granular user controls. We understand it It comes with free egress (OverDrive) and zero transaction fees.

The neocloud market is projected to grow from $35.22 billion in 2026 to $236.53 billion by 2031 at a 46.37 percent CAGR. As these platforms scale to meet explosive demand for AI compute, storage, Backblaze says, has become a critical bottleneck

Backblaze claims that, by powering their back-end object storage with B2 Neo, neoclouds, and other CSPs, can accelerate time-to-market, control infrastructure costs, and meet rising customer demand for efficient, high-performance data pipelines.

B2 Neo is available today for qualified neocloud platforms by contacting the Backblaze sales team.