Cubbit powers Swiss cantonal-level sovereign cloud for Ailanto

IT integrator Ailanto is offering sovereign cloud data storage services to Swiss organizations using Cubbit's DS3 composer storage services.

Organizations need sovereign clouds when they require off-premises storage from a public cloud that is designed to prevent data access from outside the host country's territory. The argument goes that US-owned public clouds such as AWS, Azure, and Google are susceptible to US government demands for data access under the CLOUD Act. In general, a public cloud that is owned and operated within a sovereign territory is less likely to be subject to data access requests from outside that territory. Ailanto is using Cubbit's software to build such a cloud with an initial 1 PB capacity, and further expansion planned from the second half of 2026.

BANDF AD

Ailanto Business Developer Sandro Pignataro said: "We are delighted to enter into this partnership, which builds on an intense preparatory phase and reflects our strong alignment with Cubbit's values. These translate into concrete benefits in terms of sovereignty, security, resilient optimisation, and geo-distributed architectures."

Sandro Pignataro

Ailanto enters the cloud market by integrating DS3 Composer – Cubbit's software-defined object storage – into the datacenters of its Swiss partners to create and offer its own S3 cloud storage service, fully hosted and operated in Switzerland via a federated model.

Cubbit describes itself as a geo-distributed cloud storage enabler, providing "hyper-resilient and cybersecure technology." Its DS3 Composer software provides software-defined and S3-compatible object storage which can grow capacity from a few terabytes to petabytes in a single data domain, using on-premises, MSP, co-lo or public cloud nodes. Cubbit says the software can be configured and deployed in minutes.

Ailanto’s cloud is for use cases in S3 scenarios such as backup, storage for applications and databases, and low-latency storage for hosting websites and e-commerce. Customers can select a fully managed cloud object storage service hosted and operated in Switzerland on Ailanto's partners' datacenters. Alternatively, they can have an on-prem deployment of DS3 Composer on the user's own infrastructure.

BANDF AD

Whatever their choice, Cubbit and Ailanto say the resulting cloud is secure and, compared to the hyperscale cloud providers, cost-competitive. Ailanto can, using the infrastructure of its partners, offer multiple, flexible service tiers from a single interface and geofence deployments to specific geographic areas, adapting the service to the sectoral and regulatory requirements of individual Swiss cantons. This cantonal-level sovereignty looks well suited to Swiss market requirements.

Alessandro Cillario

Alessandro Cillario, Cubbit co-CEO and co-founder, talking about Cubbit's Business Alliance Partnership with Ailanto, said this "marks another step in Cubbit's growth across Europe. Switzerland has long been a market where data sovereignty and control are concrete requirements, especially for regulated sectors and critical infrastructure. We are glad that Ailanto has recognised Cubbit as the ideal solution to deliver high service levels, flexibility of use, and full sovereignty – including at the level of individual Swiss cantons."