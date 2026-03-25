Nasuni adds Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to public cloud lineup

Nasuni has added native support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, bringing it alongside Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud as a back end for its file services platform.

Nasuni began supporting OCI with an Amazon S3-compatible connector at the end of 2025, allowing data to be stored and accessed there. Now it has added deeper support, with file data and immutable snapshots stored natively in OCI Object Storage, while Nasuni’s management and lightweight edge cache virtual machines run on OCI Compute. Nasuni says this cloud-native architecture delivers fast, local file access for on-premises, hybrid, and remote teams. Customer data is protected and rapidly recoverable. All file data is encrypted in transit and at rest, with customers retaining control of their encryption keys.

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Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni, said, “Through our partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, we’re giving customers a simpler, safer, and more cost-effective path to modern file management — while creating a clean, governed data foundation that supports global collaboration today and prepares them for AI tomorrow.”

Nasuni CPO Nick Burling

Nasuni claims that its UniFS global file system “replaces data silos with a single namespace that supports unlimited scale, high-performance global collaboration, and built-in cyber resilience.” It says that Nasuni and Oracle are enabling enterprises to modernise traditional NAS and file server environments by combining the scale and durability of cloud object storage with the speed, security, and familiarity of enterprise file services delivered through OCI.

The AWS, Azure, Google, and Oracle public clouds are backend stores and compute resources for Nasuni and its UniFS. It also supports a long list of on-prem object stores fulfilling the same role: Cloudian, Dell (Object Scale), Hitachi Vantara (HCP), IBM (COS on-prem), NetApp (StorageGRID), Nutanix (Objects), Everpure (FlashBlade), Scality (RING and ARTESCA), and Quantum (ActiveScale).

We understand that Nasuni also supports IBM’s COS deployed as a public cloud, along with Alibaba Cloud and Dell’s legacy Virtustream Storage Cloud. This amounts to a single distributed Nasuni data fabric covering these many public and private cloud storage locations. That’s a very long list that any other cloud file services storage supplier will be hard-pressed to match.

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The Nasuni File Data Platform integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is available now.