Future of Memory and Storage event sold to Terrapinn

FMS, long known as the Flash Memory Summit until it was rebranded last year as the Future of Memory and Storage, has been sold.

This is the main storage-only, flash-focused event worldwide, one that attracts storage industry insiders. Originally the property of Conference Concepts Ltd, with its annual events heavily influenced by analysts Jay Kramer and Tom Coughlin, it has been sold this month to the UK-based Terrapinn, described as the world's largest privately owned events company.

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The next 20th anniversary FMS 2026 event is scheduled for August 4-6 in the now traditional Santa Clara Conference Center, San Jose. Its scope will include DRAM, DNA storage, UCIe chiplet interconnects, CXL, wearables, automotive, AI/ML, data centers, 3D NAND, NVMe, ZNS, and more.

Terrapinn stated it was "delighted to announce the acquisition of FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage from Conference Concepts Inc. FMS is widely regarded as the world's most important and credible event dedicated to memory and storage technologies."

CEO Greg Hitchen said: "FMS is a significant addition to our global portfolio of technology events. We look forward to serving the memory and storage industry and will ensure that the technical excellence and authority of FMS is maintained, and then surpassed, as we invest in its next phase of global growth."

Chip Stockton, president of Conference Concepts, said: "We have created a really important event for the memory and storage community and have carefully nurtured it over many years. But we now feel it is the right time to pass it on to a larger company for its next phase of growth. We are really impressed by Terrapinn's commitment to the sector and are sure they are the right fit to take FMS forward while ensuring a seamless transition for all our customers and stakeholders."



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FMS has become increasingly popular with storage suppliers, especially, and unsurprisingly, the NAND-using ones, with a strong Asian – China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan – supplier presence and many product and technology news announcements scheduled during the show. It has vendor and analyst presentations, an exhibition area, panel sessions, and a substantial best-of technology awards program.

Greg Hitchen

Terrapinn, although new to storage, is a substantial privately held, worldwide events company. It was founded in 1987 and its chairman is Tony Steel, with 39 years in that position. Group CEO Greg Hitchen has 37 years in his role – a long and stable history. It runs events looking at multiple topics including renewables and solar energy, aviation, railways and transportation, climate and mining, and many more. It also has a publishing operation, with online sites such as Solar & Storage Xtra, which is associated with Solar & Storage Live events in Australia, Africa, Malaysia, Nigeria, Egypt, the Philippines, Dubai, Spain, the UK, and more locations.

We understand Terrapinn has about 500 staff globally, and pulls in around $180 million a year. As it's privately held, such business details are not made public. There are more than 20 Terrapinn offices worldwide, such as those in Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney.

It has a US office in New York and this includes a sales operation as well as event management and client relations. US events include the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas, and several others. Terrapinn is a substantial, long-term, durable, and successful business, much larger than the more boutique, event-style Conference Concepts.

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We think that Terrapin may well want to widen the FMS attendee base and possibly extend FMS event locations.