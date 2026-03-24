Druva adds Okta, Active Directory to identity resilience platform

Druva has increased its identity resilience portfolio, adding Okta and Active Directory to the existing Entra ID as identity state sources using its MetaGraph technology.

It tells B&F that identity-driven attacks are a aspect of malware, with nearly 90 percent of incident response investigations having an identity compromise component. Post-attack recovery teams need to find out what changed across permissions and relationships in the attack, understand the impact, and determine what can now be trusted. Druva says trust is difficult to validate without unified context, as identities span cloud and on-prem providers, and permissions and privileges change continuously.

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Druva CEO and co-founder Jaspreet Singh said: "Identity sits at the center of how every organization operates, and when it's compromised, the impact is immediate and systemic. Many solutions still treat identity as a static list of users, but modern environments are far more complex."

Jaspreet Singh

The company says it "models identity as a continuously evolving state, not just a collection of directory objects. It connects human and non-human identities (NHIs), privileges, activity, and data across disparate hybrid identity providers to show how access is inherited, how relationships change, and how impact unfolds over time."

Druva's approach maps and correlates the relationships between users, data, and access with its MetaGraph technology to provide "meaningful context and clear signals around access and behavior, enabling teams to distinguish legitimate activity from compromise."

It says that as enterprises expand the use of AI agents and NHIs, the identity layer of their IT estates grows more complex and more privileged. Druva helps organizations manage identity drift and maintain trust across both humans and NHIs by modeling identity relationships and tracking changes over time.

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Druva provides a unified view of identity activity and risk by bringing disparate identity providers together within its platform. It enables identity-aware recovery with:

Unified protection across hybrid identity environments

Tamper-proof immutability to ensure a clean source of truth

Comprehensive restore and granular rollback, including full forest-level recovery

Integrity verification to confirm trusted restore points and reduce reinfection risk

Orchestrated workflows that prioritize identity restoration before downstream systems

Support for unified protection across Okta, Active Directory, and Entra ID is generally available today. Expanded identity-aware capabilities for cyber recovery and threat detection and response will be available soon. Read a Druva white paper on identity resilience here.

Bootnote

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All the main data protecting cyber-resilience suppliers are protecting identities. Rubrik also supports Okta, Entra ID and Active Directory. It uses CrowdStrike for identity resilience, as does Commvault, Cohesity and Veeam. Druva also has an integration with CrowdStrike.