Nasuni buys Resilio following torrent of exec changes

Nasuni has hoovered up file sync and edge acceleration outfit Resilio and will integrate the firm’s Bittorrent based technology into its own platform.

Those with long memories will remember that Resilio was originally “founded by technical leaders from BitTorrent in 2016 (the creators of BitTorrent Sync)”. Resilio’s sync technology is, effectively, a modified flavor of BitTorrent.

There’s no doubt that the peer to peer outfit changed the landscape for file sharing, though references to it on Resilio’s website are fairly subdued. Nor surprising given its customer base in the media world.

Nasuni said the buy would allow it to create a “unified platform” to allow “high-speed access to shared files across offices, remote sites, and hybrid work environments without relying on VPN-based access, disconnected point solutions, or costly hardware constraints.”

That would boost team productivity by making key content accessible “wherever work happens,” while ensuring security and governance, and offer new opportunities around high-speed data transfer and orchestration, not least in remote, bandwidth constrained locations.

The integration of Resilio’s tech into the Nasuni File Data Platform would “reduce dependence on VPNs and standalone synchronization tools, while expanding support for a broader range of enterprise workloads.”

Nasuni was at pains to point out this was not any sort of fire sale. Its CEO, Sam King, told us “Resilio was not in any Chapter 11 proceedings, and Nasuni is not disclosing the financial terms of the transaction.”

She said, “The focus is on the value this combination delivers — improving end-user file access, reducing operational complexity, and extending cloud-native file services with high-performance edge capabilities for distributed enterprise teams.”

Resilio’s entire workforce will join Nasuni, he added, and “Nasuni intends to retain current Resilio executives to help guide the business and support a smooth integration.” And, presumably, help Nasuni’s 400 strong enterprise customer roster.

While the ultimate aim to fully integrate Resilio into Nasuni’s platform, this will take some time.

King said the companies already shared customers across multiple industries. “Enhanced integrated capabilities” should be unveiled in the second quarter along with a roadmap for additional enhancements.

“As of right now, there are no immediate changes to existing products, customer relationships, or support models,” said King. “Customers should continue operating as usual while Nasuni begins a phased integration of teams, technology, and operations.”

The acquisition follows a prolonged period of change at Nasuni. King joined as CEO last summer, hard on the heels of a 2024 investment round that valued the firm at $1.2 billion. She has since rebuilt the team with a new CIO, CISO, and chief people officers in the first half of last year, followed by a revamp of the sales and marketing chiefs in the summer.

In January, founder Andres Rodriguez, relinquished his CTO role to former Dell exec Jerry Carter, while Ross Grainger took over as CFO.

At the time, King said, “As we continue to scale and innovate, these new perspectives will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy and delivering even greater value to the customers we serve.”